New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 182.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,680 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,894,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2,948.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 222,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $959.77 million, a P/E ratio of -108.57 and a beta of 1.75.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $513,812.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,354. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

