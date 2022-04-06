New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $490,000 in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total transaction of $486,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,090. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $136.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.58 and a 52 week high of $141.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

