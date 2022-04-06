New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 19.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

UHAL stock opened at $572.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $666.14. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $523.94 and a 52 week high of $769.90.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

