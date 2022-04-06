New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 68.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

