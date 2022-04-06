New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Meritor were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Meritor by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Meritor by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $356,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meritor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meritor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.58 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

