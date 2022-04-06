NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 15,029 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,784 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,531,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,808,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,694,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,638,000 after purchasing an additional 169,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wavelength Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,029,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.