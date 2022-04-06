NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 1,787 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMC opened at $169.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.45 and a 12 month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.92.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

