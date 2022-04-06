NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,611 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

