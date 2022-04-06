NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.4% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHOP opened at $702.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.63. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $510.02 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $721.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,153.34.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.80.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

