NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.25 and a beta of 1.30. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $61.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.