NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $203,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 878 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.14.

NYSE:TGT opened at $214.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.96. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,159 shares of company stock worth $15,333,147. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.