NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $6,178,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $60,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.71.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $833,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $439.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $483.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.32. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.