NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $823,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,815 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 38.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after acquiring an additional 950,699 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $179,152,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.78.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

