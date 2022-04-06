NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 23.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter valued at about $14,342,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 62.3% in the third quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 6,746,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,292 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Nokia by 3.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,556 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter worth about $11,518,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

