NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 24,368 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,368 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $137.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.70. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

