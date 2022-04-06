NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,195,000 after purchasing an additional 243,914 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

