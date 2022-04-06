NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Eaton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after purchasing an additional 442,731 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 416,592 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 481.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 332,661 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $146.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.66. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $137.56 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

