NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership (OTC:DKDRF) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership (OTC:DKDRF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTC DKDRF opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.20.
NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership Company Profile (Get Rating)
