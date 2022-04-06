Newscrypto Price Tops $0.33 (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $49.75 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00047920 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.71 or 0.07403762 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,662.68 or 1.00536624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00054732 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

