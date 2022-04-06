Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 1,476 ($19.36) and last traded at GBX 1,458 ($19.12), with a volume of 501083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,424 ($18.68).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a GBX 8.40 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.43%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.98) to GBX 1,700 ($22.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,218.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,193.04. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -297.55.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

