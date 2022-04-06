NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Trading Up 9%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

