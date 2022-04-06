NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDACU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the third quarter worth $497,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NightDragon Acquisition by 13.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 419,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 48,367 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in NightDragon Acquisition by 162.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 40,468 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in NightDragon Acquisition by 204.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 30,129 shares during the period.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

