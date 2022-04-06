NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in NIKE were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.