Nimiq (NIM) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $30.48 million and approximately $813,325.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,656.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.70 or 0.07333821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.76 or 0.00262864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.56 or 0.00784662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00090223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.15 or 0.00492826 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.71 or 0.00372693 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,749,691,423 coins and its circulating supply is 9,182,691,423 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

