Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $23.76

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.76, but opened at $22.95. Noah shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOAH shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Noah in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25.
About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.
