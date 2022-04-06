Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.35. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 115,106 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.67%.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

