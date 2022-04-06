Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.07

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 4455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomura presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Nomura by 8,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
