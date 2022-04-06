Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.07

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 4455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomura presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Nomura alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Nomura by 8,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.