Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $460.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.21.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

