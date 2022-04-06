Norman Thomas Linebarger Sells 37,510 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $200.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $189.50 and a one year high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

