North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.17.

NOA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$18.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$519.30 million and a P/E ratio of 11.10. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$13.23 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.73%.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$435,858.09. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,296 shares in the company, valued at C$435,858.09. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$190,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,126,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,431,551.57.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

