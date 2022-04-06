Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.87

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.87 and traded as high as C$41.41. Northland Power shares last traded at C$41.33, with a volume of 588,275 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NPI. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.86.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$640.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.16%.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

