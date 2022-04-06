Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives $29.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after acquiring an additional 288,595 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $1,869,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $20.62. 1,326,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,381,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

