Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:NBY opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.37. Novabay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.
Novabay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
