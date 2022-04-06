Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:NBY opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.37. Novabay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

Get Novabay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novabay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novabay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.