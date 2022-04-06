Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 9.8%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 80,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 130,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$80.00 million and a PE ratio of -19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30.

About Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

