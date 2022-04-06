NULS (NULS) Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $47.52 million and approximately $24.91 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.44 or 0.07342400 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,115.74 or 1.00022160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00053110 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

