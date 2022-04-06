Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) shot up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $5.99. 38,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 862,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUVB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,900 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 748,225 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 669,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1,196.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 620,362 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

