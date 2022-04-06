Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 43,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

