Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSEARCA:JPI opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.48. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.