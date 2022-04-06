Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

NUWE stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 247.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuwellis by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nuwellis by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nuwellis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

