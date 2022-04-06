NVR (NYSE:NVR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4,314.91

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4,314.91 and last traded at $4,374.02, with a volume of 219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4,390.86.

Several brokerages have commented on NVR. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,223.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,923.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,164.34.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $76.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVR (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

