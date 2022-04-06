Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,823 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,386,000 after buying an additional 255,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,925,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,033,000 after buying an additional 406,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,450,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,279,000 after buying an additional 47,950 shares in the last quarter.

SLV traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,985,609. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

