Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 1,127 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 489,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 101,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.34.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.