Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OXY. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.35.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $63.24.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

