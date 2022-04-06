Oddz Market Cap Achieves $7.53 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and $242,798.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.31 or 0.07380925 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,211.58 or 0.99841968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00054288 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,710 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

