ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges

ODUWA (OWC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $11,283.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,863.06 or 0.99909309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00062916 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00026244 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002080 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

