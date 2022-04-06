OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.84

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.68, with a volume of 15451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

