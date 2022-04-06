Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olaplex.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ OLPX opened at $15.68 on Friday. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44.
In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Olaplex by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
About Olaplex (Get Rating)
Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olaplex (OLPX)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olaplex (OLPX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.