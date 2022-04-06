Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $15.68 on Friday. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44.

In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Olaplex by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

