Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after acquiring an additional 234,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,195,000 after acquiring an additional 29,208 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.58.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $5.84 on Wednesday, reaching $263.48. The stock had a trading volume of 37,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,975. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.81. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

