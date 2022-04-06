Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Up to $42.85

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.85, but opened at $45.55. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $47.76, with a volume of 13,302 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,963,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,936,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $23,782,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $20,578,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

