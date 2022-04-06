Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Up to $42.85

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.85, but opened at $45.55. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $47.76, with a volume of 13,302 shares.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,963,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,936,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $23,782,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $20,578,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
