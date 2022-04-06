Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of OLLI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,534. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

